‘Fire In The Sky’ dazzles WCH crowd

The Fire In The Sky fireworks display was held at the Fayette County Fairgrounds on Saturday evening with the community enjoying from all over. After being unable to hold a display due to COVID-19 last year, the volunteers were excited to bring the show back to Washington Court House this year. Pictured are the various volunteers who give many hours to ensure Fire In The Sky goes off without a hitch.

The Fire In The Sky fireworks display was held at the Fayette County Fairgrounds on Saturday evening with the community enjoying from all over. After being unable to hold a display due to COVID-19 last year, the volunteers were excited to bring the show back to Washington Court House this year. Pictured are the various volunteers who give many hours to ensure Fire In The Sky goes off without a hitch. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_IMG_1894.jpg The Fire In The Sky fireworks display was held at the Fayette County Fairgrounds on Saturday evening with the community enjoying from all over. After being unable to hold a display due to COVID-19 last year, the volunteers were excited to bring the show back to Washington Court House this year. Pictured are the various volunteers who give many hours to ensure Fire In The Sky goes off without a hitch. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo