Pet adoption event set for this week

After successfully finding loving homes for 4,374 pets in May, BISSELL Pet Foundation’s (BPF) Empty the Shelters adoption event is back this week.

With 186 participating shelters in 45 states offering reduced-fee adoptions of $25 or less, it’s the perfect time to adopt. The main event runs from July 7-11.

Fayette Regional Humane Society, located at 153 S. Main St. in Washington C.H., is one of the participating shelters.

According to FRHS Executive Director Lee Schrader, over 30 cats and kittens will be ready for adoption, and the adoption fee for each will be $25 as BISSELL is covering the remainder of the adoption fee.

“We are so grateful to the Bissell Pet Foundation for sponsoring this amazing event. Empty the Shelters gives so many animals the opportunity to find their forever homes,” explained Schrader.

Hours for the event at FRHS will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

FRHS Adoption Coordinator Bobbi Honicker-Bageant said, “We have so many beautiful, friendly cats and kittens. This is the perfect time to add a wonderful pet to your family.”

Cats adopted from FRHS, depending on age, are checked for infectious diseases, are vaccinated, dewormed, treated for fleas, spayed/neutered, socialized, and microchipped. The adoption fees assist in covering the cost of this provided animal care.

Other shelters in the state participating in the upcoming event include:

-Ashtabula County Animal Protective League, Ashtabula

-Animal Friends Humane Society, Hamilton

-Community Action to Save Strays (CATSS), Oberlin

-Humane Society Of Greater Dayton, Dayton

-Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue, Cincinnati

-Sierra’s Haven For New and Used Pets, Portsmouth

-Toledo Humane Society, Maumee

All other participating locations can be found at www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and emergency support.

According to the BISSELL website, “Empty the Shelters is BPF’s largest program, and we need your support to keep it going and growing. If you’re unable to adopt, please give to the ETS fund, where 100% of your contribution will help a shelter pet find a forever home.”

Since May of 2016, 53,742 pets have been adopted during shelter events throughout 45 states and Canada.

In other news from FRHS, foster homes are being sought to assist with an overabundance of kittens. Foster homes are also occassionally needed for young puppies that need regular feedings. Feeding for either cats or puppies are typically every two-to-three hours. If other animals are in the household, the foster home must be safe for both the household pets and the animals being fostered.

Those interested in fostering can stop by the FRHS adoption center, located at 153 S. Main St. in Washington C.H., to sign paperwork.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

FRHS adoption fees reduced, foster homes needed