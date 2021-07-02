FRHS to host 2021 Fur Ball in August

The Fayette Regional Humane Society will be hosting the 2021 Fur Ball in August, and limited tickets are on sale now.

The Fur Ball is planned for Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Fayette County Fairgrounds Mahan Building, located at 213 Fairview Ave. in Washington Court House. The event is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“The Fur Ball program touches the heart and the funny bone. We all look forward to it because we can interact with our supporters and celebrate all the animals whose lives they have saved through their love and support,” explained Fayette Regional Humane Society Executive Director Lee Schrader.

A meal will be catered by Jason Gilmore. There will be a cash bar with a special Fur Ball Cocktail made from Tito’s vodka. For entertainment, there will be live music.

“We will be showing a wonderful rescue story with a special surprise guest,” wrote Schrader via email.

A silent auction and a live auction will occur with various items from local businesses along with vacation packages.

“We want to thank our sponsors, especially Tito’s Vodka for Dog People program. They have donated a very special auction item,” explained Schrader. “In addition, our live and silent auction items will include some amazing experiences such as a gift certificate to Take Flight Ohio, a Zip Line experience, and several amazing trips, including an African Safari.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the FRHS website, www.fayetteregionalhumane.org, or at the FRHS Animal Care and Adoption Center, 153 S. Main St. in Washington Court House. An individual ticket is $60 while a table for eight costs $550. Only 300 tickets are being sold due to limited seating space.

The Fur Ball, as previously reported, is one of the biggest fundraisers each year for FRHS. The proceeds assist in running the various programs the non-profit offers including spay/neuter, adoption program, low cost clinic, humane law enforcement, etc.

The Fur Ball had to be cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so excited to hold the Fur Ball in 2021. It’s a wonderful event for all our supporters, and it helps to fund our vital work helping abused, neglected, and homeless animals,” wrote Schrader.

