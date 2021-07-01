Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Cody A. Rueppel, Leesburg, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $165, case was waived by defendant.

James W. Poole, Ewing, Kentucky, improper handling of a firearm, fine $150, court costs $166, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend jail sentence if defendant has no similar offense for 3 years, handgun is ordered forfeited or destroyed,.

Sara L. Everhart, 594 Parrott Station Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jessica C. Bertram, Prestonburg, Kentucky, violation of equipment regulation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Courtney D. Miller, Peebles, Ohio, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Andrew A. Johnson, 60 Camp Grove Road SE, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $50, court costs $155, must be paid within 30 days.

Erika Lewis, Dayton, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $165, case was waived by defendant.

Dalia Cuellar, Cincinnati, Ohio, reckless operation, fine $250, court costs $155, amended from OVI, $250 fine and costs, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, 10 days jail suspended if no other similar offenses for 5 years, driver intervention program by August 1, 2021, terminate administrative license suspension, issue 10-day letter.

Dalia Cuellar, Cincinnati, Ohio, improper backing, case dismissed per agreement.

Dalia Cuellar, Cincinnati, Ohio, driving in marked lane, case dismissed per agreement.

Daniel R. Joseph, Greenfield, Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Mary A. Poling, Columbus, Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture, child support suspension, fine $150, court costs $165, case was waived by defendant.

Steven M. Howard, Leesburg, Ohio, criminal trespassing, fine $100, court costs $187, $100 fine and costs, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, jail suspended if no other similar offenses for 3 years, stay off property at 3791 Worthington Road, Concord Township, Fayette County, Ohio.

Dustin C. Arnett, Milledgeville,, Ohio, fleeing and eluding, court costs $194, matter came to a preliminary hearing April 22, 2021 with the defendant, attorney Jacob Wagoner and State assistant prosecutor Sean Abbott, the defendant, having waiving in writing his right to a preliminary hearing hereby bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, bond continued at $25,000 cost/surety plus $85, defendant to be on house arrest with electronic monitor.

Trevor A. McKnight, Jeffersonville, Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $50, court costs $145, no points, pay within 30 days.

Dustin C. Arnett, Milledgeville, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, court costs $161, pursuant to criminal rule 5, case ordered transferred to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond ordered continued at $1,500 own recognizance bond as a condition of bond, defendant is to be placed on house arrest electronic monitor.

Dustin C. Arnett, Milledgeville, Ohio, reckless operation, court costs $131, pursuant to criminal rule 5, case ordered transferred to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond ordered continued at $1,500 own recognizance bond as a condition of bond, defendant is to be placed on house arrest electronic monitor.

Dustin C. Arnett, Milledgeville, Ohio, driving in marked lane, court costs $131, pursuant to criminal rule 5, case ordered transferred to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond ordered continued at $1,500 own recognizance bond as a condition of bond, defendant is to be placed on house arrest electronic monitor.

Dustin C. Arnett, Milledgeville, Ohio, 85/55 speed, court costs $131, pursuant to criminal rule 5, case ordered transferred to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond ordered continued at $1,500 own recognizance bond as a condition of bond, defendant is to be placed on house arrest electronic monitor.

Benjamin Talbott, Cincinnati, Ohio, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.