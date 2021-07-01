Heritage sports registration opens

Heritage Community Sports is now taking registrations for the Fall Youth Co-Ed Flag Football and Girls’ Cheerleading. Deadline to register is July 31.

The goal of Heritage Community Sports is for each child to learn the basics of the sport and to grow in physical skills. But the church’s community outreach also places high importance on being a source of good character building in an uplifting and encouraging environment that includes a time of team spiritual devotion, according to organizers.

Expectations of all teammates, coaches, and referees is that they demonstrate good sportsmanship. This same sportsmanship is expected of all who come to watch their child, stressing that no one is to yell at those on the field.

Heritage Church kicked off its Community Sports program this past spring with soccer. The success of this community outreach program, geared toward children who may not meet the skill level of organized league teams, was very well received and exceeded initial expectations with an enrollment of nearly 60 children who were taught sport basics and were coached through their practices and games on a weekly basis.

The registration fee is $45 and covers the cost of the child’s team t-shirt and team equipment that is needed. Register online at www.heritagewch.com/ministries/sports.

These teams are open to all children ages 3 years to sixth grade. Each player must attend an initial skill assessment that will be offered on two different days: Thursday, July 29 from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m., or Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to noon. Players need to attend only one of those assessments.

These assessments will help place children on like skilled teams to allow balanced playing time and expectations. Children may be registered in person during the assessment if not already done online.

The Fall Sports Season runs every Saturday from Aug. 21 through Sept. 25. Only one practice a week will be scheduled by the team coaches, but it is possible that they may meet on Saturday prior to the day’s games.

Contact Pastor Justin Siler by phone at 740-335-1079 or by email at pastorjustin@heritagewch.com for more information.

Expectations of all teammates, coaches, and referees is that they demonstrate good sportsmanship. This same sportsmanship is expected of all who come to watch their child. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_HCSpring.jpg Expectations of all teammates, coaches, and referees is that they demonstrate good sportsmanship. This same sportsmanship is expected of all who come to watch their child. Courtesy photos The goal of Heritage Community Sports is for each child to learn the basics of the sport and to grow in physical skills—while being provided a source of good character building during a time of team spiritual devotion. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_HCSpring2.jpg The goal of Heritage Community Sports is for each child to learn the basics of the sport and to grow in physical skills—while being provided a source of good character building during a time of team spiritual devotion. Courtesy photos Heritage Church kicked off its Community Sports program this past spring with soccer with an enrollment of nearly 60 children. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_HCSoccer.jpg Heritage Church kicked off its Community Sports program this past spring with soccer with an enrollment of nearly 60 children. Courtesy photos