Commissioners end county fiscal emergency

The county’s COVID-19-related fiscal emergency that’s been in place was rescinded via a resolution at a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting.

“(The fiscal emergency) was something that they recommended that we have in place when we got our original CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) money in order to be able to expend it,” said commissioner Dan Dean.

The decision to rescind the local fiscal emergency, according to Dean, was made in response to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine rescinding the executive order that declared a State of Emergency. DeWine ended the State of Emergency on June 18.

Dean further explained that the county is getting a little back to normal. Sales tax is currently strong and the county fiscally is strong.

Recently, the county got its first allotment of the American Recovery Act money.

“The county will ultimately get over five-and-a-half million dollars, and we’ve got two-and-three quarters of that now. We are still waiting on guidance to expend it,” said Dean.

The allotment is currently being used on a few items, such as further digitizing records at the Fayette County Recorder’s Office, per the request of Fayette County Recorder Kim Coil Butler.

The purpose of digitizing records is so they can be found online rather than individuals having to go to the office in-person if they do not wish to do so. Dean explained this helps reduce exposure but also makes it more convenient for people needing the records.

“That’s something we’ll be doing in the next year or so,” said Dean. “A lot of those records — they are trying to go back and pick them up through the 1970’s. So, they are going 50 years back, and most of the new property sales, they don’t have to go back a whole lot longer than that.”

Although the local fiscal emergency has ended, the county is still able to hold meetings remotely if and when needed however, for the most part, meetings have gone back to normal and in-person.

Also at a recent meeting, Rachel Martin was appointed to the Fayette County Law Library Resources Board for the unexpired term of Sean Abbott. The term ends Dec. 31 of 2023.

Two bids were received for the Fayette County Bridge Rehabilitation Project. Those bids were from Axis Civil Construction out of Columbus for $782,706.50 and from The Righter Company out of Columbus for $898,985.50.

The engineer’s estimate for the bridge project was $889,305.50. Per the recommendation of Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe, the bid from Axis Civil Construction was accepted.

Two contracts were signed, both involving the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS).

The first contract, along with the acceptance of a proposal, was between FCDJFS and Workforce Services Unlimited Inc. to provide WIOA consulting and professional services from July 1 of this year through June 30 of next year. The maximum amount payable on the contract is $40,000 and will be funded by WIOA funds.

The second contract was also between FCDJFS and Workforce Services Unlimited Inc. The purpose of the second contract is to provide comprehensive case management to eligible youth 14 to 24 years of age under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and Comprehensive Case Management Employment Program (CCMEP) from July 1 of this year through June 30 of next year. The maximum amount payable on the contract must be at or below $150,000 and will be funded by WIOA and TANF funds.

Stay with the Record-Herald weekly for more updates from the Fayette County Commissioners. The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_County-graphic-1.jpg