License renewal deadline is July 1

With all COVID-19 extensions ending, the deadline for Ohioans to renew their driver’s licenses, IDs, or vehicle registrations is July 1—this Thursday, according to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (OBMV).

Ohio drivers with a license expiration date on or after March 9, 2020 had been exempted during the COVID-19 emergency under a law signed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The local BMV, located at 105 E. East St. in Washington Court House, is open Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Before heading into the BMV, remember to take advantage of the Ohio BMV’s virtual queuing system – “Get in Line, Online” — and also check out the number of services available from the comfort of home through BMV Online Services, explained the Ohio BMV.

At www.bmvonline.dps.ohio.gov/, various online services are available including renewing license and/or ID card, renewing plates, tags and/or stickers, and reinstatement.

Organ donor preferences can also be changed, plates can be replaced or exchanged, a driving test can be scheduled, and temporary tags can be purchased and printed on demand.

Fees for licenses, CDLs and State ID cards are as follows:

—Renewal of drivers license is $27.25, duplicate or replacement of drivers license is $26

—Moped TIPIC is $22.50, Moped License is $21

—Temporary Permit packet is $23.50 (charge varies if packet is and has been expired for a certain amount of time, based on age).

—CDL Temporary permit is $28.50, first CDL License is $43.50, renewal of CDL is $46.25, duplicate or replacement CDL is $28.50

—New or renewal of state ID card is $10, duplicate or replacement of state ID card is $9

Miscellaneous Driver License/ID card fees include: $5 for a Deputy Registrar transaction fee, $1.50 for a document authentication fee, and $2.75 for a vision screening fee.

Annual vehicle registration fees includes the following (note the following fees do not include permissive local taxes): Passenger vehicle is $31, Special plates fee is based on current rates, house vehicle/ moped is $21, motorcycle is $25, motor home is $46, church bus is $21, disability bus is $23. Fees for fuel types include an additional $100 for hybrid vehicles and an additional $200 for electric vehicles.

Other registration fees (note the following fees do not include permissive local taxes) include: plate/ registration transfer for $6, duplicate/ replacement sticker for $6, replace/ exchange one plate for $12 and two plates for $13.25, replacement registration for $6, and temporary tag for $20. Mailing fees for plates vary based off current rates.

Also available through online services: an unofficial, two-year driving record can be looked at. The record can be looked at with the following information: License/State ID Number, date of birth, first letter of last name, and last four digits of social security number. An official, certified, three-year driving record can be requested for a $5 fee.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety “Digest of Ohio Motor Vehicle Laws,” often studied for Drivers permit tests, can be viewed online at www.publicsafety.ohio.gov/static/hsy7607.pdf.

Information in this article came from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. For more information, go to www.BMV.ohio.gov

