Local produce, baked goods, handmade crafts at Wednesday Market

Local seasonal produce (green beans), fine baked goods and handmade crafts comprise the vendor lineup this week at the Wednesday afternoon Fayette County Farmers Market.

This venue, located in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is without any market sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market. The vendors stating they plan on attending today (others may come as well), and the items they expect to bring include:

Chilcote Farm (Bruce and Marlene Chilcote): Local honey, pecan pie cookie bars, hickory nut cake, chocolate Texas sheet cake, white Texas sheet cake, peanut butter cookies, chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies and iced sugar cookies.

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): zucchini, cucumbers, green beans, onions, new potatoes, homemade baked goods.

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): Peanut butter fudge, pineapple upside down cake, pineapple banana bread, other baked goods, catnip toys and beds, dog sweaters, goose dresses, other craft jewelry, plants.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Hand poured wax melts in over 60 scents, handmade resin and clay earrings, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers. Handmade baby essentials including crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths and crinkle toys, bows and silicone bead and wood teether.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_LogoFarmersMarket-5.jpg