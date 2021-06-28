Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Larry J. Buck, 5014 Prairie Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug instrument, court costs $65, dismissed per agreement.

Larry J. Buck, 5014 Prairie Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $213, defendant fined $150 and court costs.

Larry J. Buck, 5014 Prairie Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, marijuana drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $134, defendant fined $150 and court costs.

Austin N. Roosa, Greenfield, Ohio, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $165, case was waived by defendant.

Charlotte G. Groves, Lancaster, Ohio, reckless operation, fine $100, court costs $210, charge amended from OVI to reckless operation, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fined $100 and court costs.

Charlotte G. Groves, Lancaster, Ohio, driving in marked lane, case dismissed per agreement.

Samuel Workman, Hillsboro, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Amanda L. Bailey, 421 Oakland Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence with prior, court costs $189, April 6, 2021, defendant with attorney Kristina Oesterle and state prosecutor Sea Abbott defendant waived rights to preliminary hearing in writing, therefore hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, bond continued at $5,000 surety plus $85 cash order bond transferred to Fayette County Common Pleas Court.

Donald M. Zimmerman, Milledgeville, Ohio, child endangering, fine $100, court costs $168, fine of $100 and cost, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspended if no other similar offenses for 5 years.

Christopher Mayle, Cincinnati, Ohio, failure to control, fine $150, court costs $150, defendant fined $150 and court costs.

Kenny D. Mick, Sabina, Ohio, improperly secured load, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Dustin R. Vance, 524 Lewis Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture/child support suspension, fine $150, court costs $155, fine of $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by Sept. 1, 2021.

Dustin R. Vance, 524 Lewis Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $150, court costs $121, fine of $150 and costs.

William L. Landenburg, Jeffersonville, Ohio, failure to yield, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Randy D. Nichols Jr., 2710 Warrior Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, drug instrument/prior, court costs $212, case dismissed per agreement.

Randy D. Nichols Jr., 2710 Warrior Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, obstructing official business, case dismissed per agreement.

Randy D. Nichols Jr., 2710 Warrior Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $245, defendant pled guilty per agreement, defendant assessed court costs only, sentenced to 30 days jail, 10 days jail credit, balance suspended if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Ryan R. Roberts, 213 North Oakland Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $226.50, upon motion of the State of Ohio (Sheriff) charge amended from domestic violence, defendant fined $100 and court costs, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Lance E. Tyree, 1317 Forest Street, Apt. A, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence/priors, now comes the State and moves this court for an order dismissing, upon motion of the State the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Desmond D. Gutierrez, Columbus, Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Patricia Craft, Greenfield, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Sydney M. Hamilton, Leesburg, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Penny J. Carroll, Xenia, Ohio, theft, court costs $25, motion to dismiss filed by prosecutor, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Skyler K. Morris, 510 East Market Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, case dismissed per agreement.