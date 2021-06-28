Two multi-vehicle crashes occur Sunday

On Sunday, a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck resulted in all lanes on I-71 southbound, south of US 35, to be closed for several hours. Along with the crashes was a potential Hazmat situation.

The semi-tractor trailer overturned with fuel leakage. Although one lane was eventually opened as cleaning efforts continued, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the semi-truck was not moved from the scene until Monday. In order to move the wreckage, all lanes needed to be closed again.

The multi-vehicle crash is currently under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Jefferson Township Fire and EMS, and the Fayette County Emergency Management agency.

Also on Sunday, an additional multi-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 71 South in front of Destination Outlets. Destination Outlets (previously Tanger Outlets) is located at 8000 Factory Shops Boulevard in Jeffersonville.

Due to the accident near Destination Outlets, Interstate 71 South was also down to one lane at this location. The Ohio Department Of Transportation assisted with traffic control. The crash is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

More information will be released as it is available.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

The wreck resulted in all lanes on I-71 southbound, south of US 35 to be closed for a significant amount of time. Although one lane was eventually opened, all lanes had to be closed as the semi wreckage was removed on Monday. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_semi-wreck2.jpg The wreck resulted in all lanes on I-71 southbound, south of US 35 to be closed for a significant amount of time. Although one lane was eventually opened, all lanes had to be closed as the semi wreckage was removed on Monday. Courtesy photos A semi-tractor trailer overturned with fuel leakage resulting in a possible Hazmat situation. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_semi-wreck3.jpg A semi-tractor trailer overturned with fuel leakage resulting in a possible Hazmat situation. Courtesy photos The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Jefferson Township Fire and EMS, and the Fayette County Emergency Management agency are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_semi-wreck1.jpg The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Jefferson Township Fire and EMS, and the Fayette County Emergency Management agency are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday. Courtesy photos