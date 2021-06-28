Jeffersonville fireworks/block party this weekend

The Jeffersonville Fourth of July Block Party will be held this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday with several activities planned — including fireworks.

The block party will run from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday in the center of Jeffersonville.

At the main tent for the event, there will be raffle items, baked goods and goodies for sale, sponsored by JFA.

Food and craft vendors are welcome for a $15 set-up fee or a raffle item of equal value. To pre-register, contact Heather Curtis at 740-620-6050 or Tracey Rankin at 740-572-2096 as soon as possible.

There will be a car show during the block party in the grass lot next to Winners Market, 10 W. High St. in Jeffersonville. Car clubs should contact Larry Detty at 740-572-0552.

A dunk tank will also be present to soak favorite locals.

On July 4, live music will be provided from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the early afternoon open for additional bands/DJs.

The parade will start on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. All those participating — and all are welcome to participate — should line up on Colonial Drive at 7 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place decorated floats.

The Jeffersonville Lions Club fireworks are then scheduled for dusk on Sunday. Donations to the Jeffersonville Lions Club are appreciated to help cover the cost of the show.

Information in this article was provided by Glenn Rankin (who will be the Jeffersonville Lions Club president as of July 1) and Tracey Rankin, Jeffersonville Lions Club third vice president.

American Legion Post 25 Commander Glenn Rankin recently presented a check to Larry Schriver, president of the Jeffersonville Lions Club, for their fireworks on July 4 in Jeffersonville. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_RankingDonationLions.jpg American Legion Post 25 Commander Glenn Rankin recently presented a check to Larry Schriver, president of the Jeffersonville Lions Club, for their fireworks on July 4 in Jeffersonville. Courtesy photo