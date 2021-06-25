This year, the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District partnered with the Carnegie Public Library and Farm Bureau to put on a two-day Discovery camp.

Campers learned about corn, soybeans, livestock and farm equipment at the Persinger Farm. The day ended with an obstacle course.

Day two, the campers went to Deer Creek State Park campground to explore nature. The campers went fishing, looked for insects, learned about bird songs and how to identify them. For the last activity, the campers went to the creek to explore and found macro invertebrates, minnows, turtles and crayfish.

The library staff as always helps bring families to the program and are great teachers.

Brigitte Hisey, Natural Resource Specialist, said, “Getting the kids outside to explore is what it is all about. The campers took home hats with that message. It’s great to see kids having fun outdoors on the farm or in nature and seeing them interact with each other.”

If you missed this year there is always next year. Camp is usually the third week in June.

For more information contact Brigitte Hisey at brigitte.hisey@fayette-co-oh.com or 740-313-3212.

