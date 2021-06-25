‘Fire In The Sky’ returns July 3

The 2021 Fire In The Sky fireworks display will be held on Saturday, July 3 at about 10 p.m. on the Fayette County Fairgrounds, according to a recent update from event chairman Butch Williamson.

“We had two drive-thru fundraisers and we didn’t do too bad,” Williamson said. “We got rid of most of the shirts we had for people, there might be about 20 left. It has been going decent, we have had donations come in from businesses and stuff like that as well.”

He said that thanks to these efforts, the event will have some carryover funding for next year, which is the goal every year.

“We should have a little carryover, which is what we like to have to start the year,” Williamson said. “For a $20,000 show, you really like to have a little left in the reserves for the next show.”

Williamson also said this year they decided to change to a new firework company — American Fireworks out of Hudson, Ohio — and got rid of the old tubes and racks the fireworks were launched from. He said the volunteers have been busy building new racks and tubes and they will be picking up more this coming weekend to prepare for next weekend’s show.

“We have a few more racks to build, but we are going to try and get all the racks and stuff set on the 1st of July,” Williamson said. “The fireworks are expected to be here either the first or the second of July, so depending on when those come in we will start loading the racks. The show itself will start right around 10 p.m. and it is an 18 to 20 minute show. The volunteers will be out to load, but depending on weather and stuff we may have to rush a bit to get it done on the 3rd.”

Williamson encouraged everyone to come out to enjoy the fireworks, but to also maintain the social distancing that has been encouraged and to have respect for all others who are also out.

“Everything was going good for the most part so we decided we need to have a fireworks display this year for the community after not having anything last year due to COVID-19,” Williamson said.

Finally, Williamson said to keep an eye on the Fire In The Sky Facebook page as well as listen to WVNU for updates on any rain delays or other issues, and that they are continuing to take donations year-round.

“We are still taking donations, we take those all year long,” Williamson said. “We will be starting for next year as soon as this one is done. Thank you to anyone who has donated and all of those who have helped so far this year.”

In related news, the American Legion Post 25 will hold a free family event, “Boogie on the Blacktop,” on July 3 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be for sale between 5 and 9 p.m. The Jester’s will be performing from 7 to 11 p.m.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 463-9684 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

American Legion Post 25 recently made donations for area fireworks. Pictured is American Legion Post 25 Commander Glenn Rankin (left) presenting a check to Tom McMurray for Fire in the Sky. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_RankingDonation.jpg American Legion Post 25 recently made donations for area fireworks. Pictured is American Legion Post 25 Commander Glenn Rankin (left) presenting a check to Tom McMurray for Fire in the Sky. Courtesy photo

Popular fireworks display at fairgrounds will begin around 10 p.m.