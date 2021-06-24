Queen’s Tea held Thursday

The 2021 Fayette County Queen’s Tea was held Thursday evening at the Mahan Building with a variety of guests. This year the Fayette County Fair Queen will be selected from a field of four candidates. All four candidates were in attendance Thursday evening and the judges for the Queen selection said each brought their best and will make their job of selecting the Queen quite difficult. Pictured (L to R) are the candidates: Abigail Mick, Katrina Koski with her service dog Phoenix, Taylor Moore and Garren Walker.

The 2021 Fayette County Queen’s Tea was held Thursday evening at the Mahan Building with a variety of guests. This year the Fayette County Fair Queen will be selected from a field of four candidates. All four candidates were in attendance Thursday evening and the judges for the Queen selection said each brought their best and will make their job of selecting the Queen quite difficult. Pictured (L to R) are the candidates: Abigail Mick, Katrina Koski with her service dog Phoenix, Taylor Moore and Garren Walker. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_IMG_8881.jpg The 2021 Fayette County Queen’s Tea was held Thursday evening at the Mahan Building with a variety of guests. This year the Fayette County Fair Queen will be selected from a field of four candidates. All four candidates were in attendance Thursday evening and the judges for the Queen selection said each brought their best and will make their job of selecting the Queen quite difficult. Pictured (L to R) are the candidates: Abigail Mick, Katrina Koski with her service dog Phoenix, Taylor Moore and Garren Walker. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo