Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Joshua E. Leach, 517 Third Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture/child support suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, charge amended from driving under suspension/financial responsibility, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and court costs, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by August 1, 2021.

Tisha L. Dunn, 719 Rawlings Street, Apt. 109, Washington C.H., Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, defendant pled guilty, fined $100 and court costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 60 days.

Dontae M. Mincey, Cincinnati, Ohio, driving under suspension/financial responsibility, fine $150, court costs $135, $150 fine suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by January 1, 2022.

Dontae M. Mincey, Cincinnati, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, $30 fine and costs.

Shermar R. Lindsey, Columbus, Ohio, 96/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Edward C. Bowling, Grove City, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $25, court costs $145, charge amended from violation of equipment regulations.

Matthew J. Irwin, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cesar A. Navarro Delgado, Cincinnati, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Stacy Gonzalez, Columbus, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Peter P. Wren, Cincinnati, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Elaina B. Von Deylen, Loveland, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $155, case was waived by defendant.

John D. Spires, Clarks, Louisiana, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kent B. Smith, 2931 Main Street NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joseph J. Rakiec, Medina, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Lacey E. Fowler, Chillicothe, Ohio, failure to reinstate, fine $25, court costs $155, no points.

Timothy W. Bart, Wilmington, Ohio, violation of protection order, fine $50, court costs $188.30, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, 30 days jail suspended on condition of no other similar offenses.

Timothy W. Bart, Wilmington, Ohio, violation of protection order, dismissed per plea agreement.

Timothy W. Bart, Wilmington, Ohio, violation of protection order, dismissed per plea agreement.

Austin Hayes, Greenfield, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Randall T. Winter, Circleville, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jett T. Robbins, Hillsboro, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Sydney E. Rehl, Columbus, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Gregory Miller II, Lancaster, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Cole A. Wilson, South Salem, Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Cole A. Wilson, South Salem, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Bryan S. Stroud, Byesville, Ohio, failure to comply, court costs $314, now comes State/City through counsel moves court order dismissing the above-captioned upon payment of court costs, can not prove case beyond a reasonable doubt, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is dismissed with prejudice upon court costs being paid.

Dominic E. Boland, Wadsworth, Ohio, criminal trespassing, court costs $257, whereas the defendant has complied with all terms and conditions of diversion, therefore it is hereby an order of this court to terminate the defendant’s diversion agreement as a successful completion and dismiss the case.