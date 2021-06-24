Second Chance to hold open house Saturday

Program director of the Second Chance Center of Hope, Chiquita Nash, recently provided an update about an upcoming open house this Saturday and more.

In a message this week, Nash encouraged the community to join them this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. for an open house. The event will feature door prize drawings, light refreshments, a 50/50 drawing for $10 each and tours of the facility.

“We have made some changes and welcome the community to come and see the changes,” Nash said. “All proceeds will go to the upkeep of our building. As always we thank the community for everything they are doing for us.”

Additionally, Nash said the center has prepared over 900 tax returns so far and they can do returns all year if anyone missed the deadline. She also announced a food truck giveaway on Aug. 28 and vendors may contact Second Chance Center of Hope to be involved in that event.

Finally, Second Chance Center of Hope has employment opportunities available. Nash said to call (740) 620-4133 or visit the center to fill out an application.

Also as previously reported, Nash continually reminds the community of their food pantry and free store that are open to anybody, and encouraged those who need it to take advantage.

Second Chance is located at 420 Oakland Ave. in Washington Court House. For more information call (740) 620-4133.

According to its website, the Second Chance Center assists clients through referrals from Washington Court House Municipal Court, Fayette County Common Pleas Court, Adult Probation Authority, and Community Action. Its goal is to help guide them to resources that will, “Enable them to see the light at the end of the tunnel and lower their risk to re-offend.”

It is the mission of Second Chance Center of Hope to create a better life for the homeless, victims of domestic violence and low-to-moderate risk probation clients as determined by The Ohio Risk Assessment System.

The information in this article was provided by Chiquita Nash, Second Chance Center of Hope coordinator. Stay with the Record-Herald for more coverage of Second Chance.

