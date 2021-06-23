Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Robert W. Stevenson, Greenfield, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Larry C. Brown, South Charleston, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Mark D. Ritenour, Jeffersonville, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Fallon C. Vauters, Euclid, Ohio, expired operator’s license, less than six months, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Fallon C. Vauters, Euclid, Ohio, 97/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Jennifer L. Lyons, Mount Sterling, Ohio, possession of drug instrument, court costs $238, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspended, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed, provide 40 hours community service work.

David A. Shaffer Jr., Junction City, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jack Bartel, Centerville, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Austin R. Adams, Hilliard, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Chelsey R. Lemmon, Jeffersonville, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Lamyra C. Robertson, Montgomery, Alabama, 80/65 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Jeniel A. Godin, Burleson, Texas, 95/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $140, defendant waived $150 fine and court costs.

Benjamin Quansah, Columbus, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amanda J. Parden, Galloway, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Wayne E. Mauger, Baltimore, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Benjamin J. Butcher, Jeffersonville, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Sarah P. Schaffer, Springboro, Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Zachary A. Ray, Fairfield, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $50, court costs $145, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fined $50 and court costs, to pay within 30 days, 2 points.

Matthew G. Campbell, 106 Summit Lane No. 106, Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/breath/low, case ordered dismissed.

Matthew G. Campbell, 106 Summit Lane No. 106, Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $500, court costs $180, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no similar offense for 5 years, operator’s license suspended for 1 year beginning March 20, 2021, 3 days driver intervention program, limited rights effective April 27, 2021, including child visitation transportation, terminate administrative license suspension.

Matthew G. Campbell, 106 Summit Lane No. 106, violation of equipment regulation, case ordered dismissed.

Brian C. Williams, 626 Albin Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, 59/55 speed, fine $25, court costs $145, amended from 75/55, no points.

Michael A. Phillips, 740 Gregg Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 59/55 speed, fine $25, court costs $145, upon motion of the State of Ohio, speed amended from 75/55, no points.

Parker S. Brarens, Loveland, Ohio, following too close, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kelly M. Hart, Elizabethtown, Kentucky, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Andrew S. Abt, West Chester, Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher Hebb, Maidsville, West Virginia, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Trenton L. Harrington, Jeffersonville, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Jarret M. Ehrlich, Los Angeles, California, 74/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $140, upon agreement of parties, charge is amended to violation of Ohio Revised Code 4511.21D4 speed 74/70, defendant granted leave to plea in absentia, waives right of amended citation and rights of appeal, defendant entered plea of guilty, found guilty, fined $150 and court costs.