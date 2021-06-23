Summer Crisis Program begins July 1

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Community Action Commission of Fayette County will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for air conditioning repairs.

The program runs from July 1, 2021 until Sept. 30, 2021.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with Community Action. Appointments can be scheduled by (740)335-7282

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

· Copies of their most recent energy bills;

· A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member;

· Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members; social security cards/birth certificates

· Proof of disability (if applicable).

· Physician’s documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health if there is not a household member over the age of 60.

The Summer Crisis Program Assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), household’s that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning. Such conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or asthma.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program, contact Judy Havens at 740-335-7282. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider call (800)282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance) or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.