FRHS calendar photo contest underway

The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) kicked off its annual “Calendar of Pets Photo Contest” on June 7, and 46 photos have already been submitted.

Have a cute pet that’s funny, acrobatic or mischievous? If a picture-perfect pet likes to ham it up for the camera, this is the chance to make them a local star.

“By participating in our Calendar Photo Fundraiser, your entry and vote donations will be supporting our vital programs and services. It will help with the receiving and adoption of animals, education programs, humane law enforcement, low-cost spay/neuter program, trap-neuter-return program, and our spay/neuter clinic,” said Brad Adams, Chief Humane Agent/Outreach Director.

As many pictures may be submitted as desired, each accompanied by a $10 submission donation. Voting may take place immediately after the photo is submitted — each vote is only $1.

The top 12 winners will each be a “pet of the month” in the 2022 calendar and the top 24 runner-up photos will be displayed on the bottom portion of a calendar month. All other pictures submitted will be included in the calendar in a smaller size. Contestants may submit photos and vote at www.gogophotocontest.com/fayetteregionalhumane.

This year’s photo contest allows contestants to tell about their pet and has easy share options for social media to campaign for more votes.

Adams explained, “With the help from calendar photo submissions, we can make a significant positive impact in the lives of animals and people in our community, and this is the perfect way to have fun doing it.”

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. They receive less than 1% of support from governmental organizations and therefore must rely on donations, grants, and fundraising to carry out their mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused and neglected and domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Learn more about the humane society by visiting their website at www.fayettehumanesociety.com.

Kitty, of Dayton, was entered into the contest by Keri Eagle. Kitty was rescued through the partnership with her new family's local PetSmart. She has such a spunky personality and is so smart. She loves watching birds and cars driving past. She loves cuddles in the morning and playing the rest of the day in between long naps. Kitty is currently tied in seventh place with 50 votes.

Skittles, of Morrow, was entered into the contest by Deanne Whalen. Skittles joined his family on Feb. 5 of 2012. He was adopted from the Clinton County Humane Society. He is a Persian with lots of love to give and a big personality. His favorite seated position is on his bottom, sitting up just like a person. His favorite pastime is prowling through the flower bed like it's his jungle, and he is a ferocious lion… well, that and sleeping. Skittles is currently in fourth place with 77 votes.

Juno, of Washington Court House, was entered into the contest by Amanda Knisley. Juno was adopted from FRHS when she was a baby. Now she is 1-and-a-half years old. She is a lab/husky mix. She has a wonderful disposition, learns quickly, and is a diva. Juno is currently in first place with 115 votes.