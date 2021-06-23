Commissioners hold second block grant hearing

The Fayette County Commissioners conducted a second public hearing on June 14 to provide citizens, organizations and communities with information pertaining to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)—such as eligibility, type of activities and program requirements.

The hearing was held at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office with the following members present: commissioner Jim Garland, commissioner Tony Anderson and commissioner Dan Dean. Also in attendance were: CDBG Formula Grant Administrator Stephen Creed, Bloomingburg Mayor Donald Fleak, assistant prosecutor Daniel Drake, and administrative clerk Dana Foor.

According to minutes from the meeting, the county intends to apply to the Ohio Department of Development for funding under the Community Development Block Grant Small Cities Program, a federally-funded program administered by the State of Ohio.

The county is eligible for $150,000 of the Allocation Grant funding, as long as the county meets program requirements. Based on both citizens’ input and local officials’ assessments of the county’s needs, the county is proposing to undertake the following CDBG activities for 2021 and 2022:

—Village of Bloomingburg Shelter House Project: $40,200, leverage amount $2,500, total project cost $42,700

—Village of Jeffersonville Waterline Project: $69,300, leverage amount $17,332, total project cost $86,632

—City of Washington Walking Trail Project: $28,300, leverage amount $10,000, total project cost $38,300

—Fair Housing and Administration: $12,200 with a Fair Housing outreach program to be implemented during the grant period.

A resolution was then signed authorizing Creed to proceed with the filing of applications with the Ohio Development Services Agency for the CDBG Allocation Program funds.

Two other resolutions were signed.

The first of those two resolutions authorizes Cummins Sales and Service of Hilliard to replace the ATS Control on the generator on the Administrative Services Building. The total cost of repairs will be $5,412.38.

The second resolution authorizes a construction change request from Granger Construction Company to address the dehumidification at the Fayette County Jail. The maximum cost of this change will be $21,135.

Also in relation to the Fayette County Jail, a contract was entered into with Rumpke of Ohio, Inc., for collection and disposal of waste material at the jail, 1500 Robinson Road. The container is to be serviced two times per week for $210 a month. The term is three years and will automatically renew for successive three-year terms if the agreement is not terminated.

Per the request of Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, a service agreement was entered into with the Fayette County Board of Health. The purpose of the agreement is for the board to provide specific public health nursing services to the jail for a monthly fee of $8,400 through the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. The term for the agreement is from July 1 of this year through June 30 of next year.

In other recent news from the commissioners’ office, Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. was authorized to proceed with the preparation and filing of a grant application for Federal Assistance with the Office of Aviation for grant program funds to reconstruct Parallel Taxiway Phase 3 Design at the Fayette County Airport. The federal portion requested for the project is $121,500. There is no local or state match required. The total estimated cost of the design project is $121,000.

Bids for the Fayette County Guardrail Upgrade project will be received on July 12 at 10:30 a.m. in the commissioners’ office. The engineer’s estimate for the project is $309,277.50.

Bids for the Fayette County Guardrail Upgrade project will be received on July 12 at 10:30 a.m. in the commissioners' office. The engineer's estimate for the project is $309,277.50.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

