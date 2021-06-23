WCHCS board prepares for upcoming school year

The Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) Board of Education approved a number of agenda items this week during its regular meeting as the district prepares for the next school year.

Beginning with the superintendent’s report, WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey recommended a number of items to the board, including employment-related items, compensation and contracts or agreements with outside entities.

The first of these recommendations was for resignations and another for non-acceptance of contracts from the district. Eight resignations were approved including the music teacher position at Cherry Hill Primary and a physical education teacher at Washington Middle School and five non-acceptance of contracts were approved.

The next recommendation was for the approval of multiple certified, classified and supplemental contracts. The certified contracts included positions such as a social studies teacher at Washington High School, a math teacher at Washington Middle School and two second grade teachers at Cherry Hill Primary. From the classified contracts, three people were approved as food service workers for the Big Blue Bus.

The supplemental contracts — that were approved — once again organized the teachers with individuals being selected as a building or division leader for the various schools. Additionally, the approved supplemental contracts reaffirmed or updated a few positions, such as the various music directors, advisors for homecoming or prom as well as teachers in charge of clubs such as Hi-Y or DECA. In all, 75 employment contracts were approved on Monday.

Next, Dr. Bailey received approval for a few operational items. The first was setting the rate of pay at $150 per day for substitute teachers to keep the district in line with other nearby districts. Additionally, Bailey discussed and received approval for a cell phone reimbursement schedule, insurance coverage for fleet, liability and property with Ohio School Plan for under $90,000, and a rental and facility use request for three to four classrooms at Washington High School and Liberty Hall for an Ohio Lions District 13 OH6 meeting.

The board then approved one contract and two service agreements. The contract is a typical one with Miami Trace Local Schools for a shared service parent mentor position which is mostly covered by a grant held by Miami Trace. The first service agreement was with Fayette County Public Health to provide public health nursing services for the district. The final service agreement was with the Adena Fayette Medical Center to continue speech and language services for the district.

Finally, Dr. Bailey discussed athletics and received approval from the board for eight athletic supplemental contracts which included two volunteer football coaches as well as one contract for a head girls tennis coach, Samantha Bihl, and one for an assistant girls tennis coach, Seth Leach. Additionally, he received approval to set the rate of pay for timing system operators and personnel where the rate is determined by the number of teams participating in a given event.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more coverage of the Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education meeting.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 463-9684 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_WCHCS-Blue-Lion-1-.jpg