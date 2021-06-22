Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Larissa P. Ralston, Columbus, Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Linnea N. Jones, Georgetown, Kentucky, 80/65 speed, fine $25, court costs $70, case was waived by defendant.

Caleb N. Staton, Marion, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Jeffrey F. Fourman, Waynesville, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joyce Bradley, Barberton, Ohio, 98/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aaron P. Buehrer, Westerville, Ohio, 79/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $145, upon motion of the State of Ohio, speed amended from 84/70, defendant fined $100 and court costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Sommer Cotton, Flatwoods, Kentucky, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sameerah J. Ross, Frederick, Maryland, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bryce C. Downey, 417 East Elm Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, marijuana drug paraphernalia, fine $50, court costs $125, fine of $50 and costs.

Bryce C. Downey, 417 East Elm Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of marijuana, court costs $91, cost only within 30 days.

Richmond Appiah, Cincinnati, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Curtis L. Martin Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brian Posey, Cincinnati, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Stormy E. Crawford, Blacklick, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Helena C. Hinger, Columbus, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Antonio L. Small, Columbus, Ohio, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Austin D. Wickline, 8074 Pearson-Octa Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Devon C. Bryan, Jamestown, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Stevieray Brewington, Wilmington, Ohio, possession of marijuana, case dismissed.

Stevieray Brewington, Wilmington, Ohio, physical control, fine $450, court costs $160, pled guilty to agreement, no other similar offenses and terminate administrative license suspension and no other similar offenses for 5 years, 3 day residential treatment program by August 2021.

Stevieray Brewington, Wilmington, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, dismissed per plea agreement.

Stevieray Brewington, Wilmington, Ohio, driving in marked lane, case dismissed per agreement.

Bruno Barros, Brockton, Massachusetts, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, defendant waived, paid in full.

Melissa A. Queen, 727 Clinton Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, reckless operation, fine $250, court costs $150, charge amended from OVI, $250 fine and costs, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, 10 days jail suspended if no other similar offense for 5 years, terminate administrative license suspension, driver intervention program complete by August 1, 2021, issue 10-day letter.

Melissa A. Queen, 727 Clinton Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, case dismissed per agreement.

Melissa A. Queen, 727 Clinton Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, driving in marked lane, case dismissed per agreement.

Olivia J. Travis, Rochester, New York, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.