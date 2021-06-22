Lois Esther Vail, 91, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Monday, June 21, 2021, at 9:24 p.m. at the Grant Medical Center in Columbus where she had been a patient three days.

Lois was born July 4, 1929, in Buffalo, NY to Stewart and Esther Brown Watson. She was a 1947 graduate of Riverside High School in Buffalo. She moved to this community in August 1974.

She was a member of the McNair Memorial Presbyterian Church; the Ladies of the Oriental Shrine of North America and a member and past Queen of the Daughters of the Nile. She had been a volunteer with the Fayette County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and served many years in emergency communications for the American Red Cross of Fayette County.

On June 2, 1951, she married Harold Wayne Vail. He preceded her in death October 3, 2013. She was also preceded by her parents; an infant daughter, Karen Vail, and two sisters, Carol Watson and Bernice Cobb.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Marcia and Bruce Schreiber of Columbus; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Kathleen Vail of Miamisburg, OH; five grandchildren, Bruce (Peggy) Barker, Terese Babcock, Daniel Barker, Melissa (David) Archer and Matthew (Ashley) Vail; several great grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gerald and Mary Jane Watson of Viera, FL and Richard and Nancy Watson of Brooksville, FL and two sisters, Elaine Bogart of Tonawanda, NY and Janice Polisoto of Forestville, NY.

The funeral will be Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Steven A. Watters, former pastor at the McNair Memorial Presbyterian Church, officiating. Burial will be beside her husband in the Arlington National Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home Monday, June 28, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. A Daughters of the Nile service will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, c/o Washington Shrine Club, P.O. Box 164, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160 or a charity of the donor’s choice.

