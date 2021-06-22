Legion to host Wightman Memorial Ride on Saturday

The annual Lance Cpl. Brett Wightman memorial ride will be held this Saturday by the American Legion Riders Post 25.

As previously reported, Wightman, an East Clinton High School graduate, had aspired to be a Marine since his childhood and made his dream come true right after graduating from East Clinton.

Wightman, of Sabina, died Aug. 3, 2005 at the age of 22 when his amphibious assault vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device during combat operations south of Hadithah, Iraq. He was among 14 Marines killed in the explosion. Wightman was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve in Columbus, Ohio, attached to Regimental Combat Team 2, 2nd Marine Division II Marine Expeditionary Force.

According to American Legion Post 25 Office Assistant Tracey Rankin Owens, although the event proceeds are meant to benefit The Brett Wightman Scholarship fund in Clinton County, it is being held locally as Wightman’s father knows several American Legion Riders and asked if the Legion Riders could host the ride.

The ride and day’s activities will start and end at the American Legion Post 25, 1240 US-22, Washington Court House.

Breakfast, an all-you-can-eat buffet, will be provided by the Auxiliary for $8 from 9-11:30 a.m.

Sign-ups for the ride will start at 9 a.m. and end when kickstands go up at noon. Last bike in at 5 p.m.

Owens explained the route for the ride is planned as follows: first stop will be White Oak Grove Cemetery where Wightman was laid to rest, second stop will be the Greenfield Eagles, third stop will be Lutrell Farms where Wightman’s Mural is located, fourth stop will be Moose in Sabina, and the ride will end at The American Legion.

For those riding and attending the after-party, the cost will be $15 per rider and $20 per couple. For non-riders who plan to attend the after-party, the cost will be $5. Cash or credit will be accepted, and there will be an ATM on site.

During the after-party, entertainment will be provided by DJ Larry Detty from 4-6 p.m. and by Salem’s Lot at 6 p.m.

Food vendors will be available, including The Farmer and the Dill, Jen Duncan Fajita Bowls, and The Little Bear Group Food Truck, according to Owens.

Flickinger Legal Group, www.flickingerlegalgroup.com/, will also be set up to support the event.

“Along with the great sacrifice this young man made for our country, please join us in celebrating his life,” requested the Legion via social media.

