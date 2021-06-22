Brinkman to retire after 20 years

Fayette County OSU Extension will say goodbye to long-time employee and dedicated educator Pat Brinkman this summer.

According to the Fayette County OSU Extension, after 20 years of service to Fayette County and OSU Extension, Brinkman will retire. OSU Extension is inviting the community to help honor and celebrate her many years of service to the community on July 1 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the OSU Extension Fayette County conference room, located at 1415 US RT 22 SW in Washington Court House.

“We are saddened to announce the retirement of Pat Brinkman, Associate Professor Extension Educator Family and Consumer Science,” read a statement from Fayette County OSU Extension. “She has been an instrumental part of the Fayette County Extension team and served as the county director for many years.”

Brinkman has helped for years to oversee and guide the Extension office. She has served on many boards and committees throughout the community and university.

Over the years Brinkman has earned many awards. She was selected for the Distinguished Service Award by the National Extension Association for Family and Consumer Sciences in 2013, the Continued Excellence Award in 2013, the Marilyn R. Spiegel Excellence Award in 2015 from the Ohio State University FCS, the National Epsilon Sigma Phi Mid-Career Service Award for the North Central Region of Nation ESP in 2016, the Excellence in Extension from the OSU Chapter of ESP and Ohio JCEP in 2016 and is currently serving as the National Epsilon Sigma Phi President.

“While we will miss Pat’s leadership, insight, and expertise in the office that has benefited OSU Extension tremendously for many years, we wish her the best on her next adventures in retirement,” read a statement from Fayette County OSU Extension.

Pat Brinkman https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_Pat.jpg Pat Brinkman Courtesy photo

OSU Extension says goodbye to longtime educator