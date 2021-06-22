Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

May 21

Speedway 7611, 11584 Allen Road, Jeffersonville, standard inspection. Violations/ comments: live insects found in cabinet under dump sink off coffee station. The presence of insects must be controlled to minimize their presence on premises by inspecting, cleaning and using pesticides. Water and soda lines in cabinet under the soda machine found leaking. Equipment must be maintained in good repair. Soil accumulation found in following areas: mop-sink area, facilities floors and walls, walk-in cooler fan guards and floor and walls, drink storage shelves, food station cabinets. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean. All food temperatures were good. Thank you.

May 19

Court House Corner, 1106 Washington Ave., standard inspection. Violations/ comments: Restroom floor not in tact and found peeling. Surfaces must be easily cleanable. Soil accumulation found on shelves, cooler shelves, and fan guards. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Low light intensity in walk-in cooler. The light intensity must be at least 20 foot candles for proper cleaning and easy visibility. A few bulbs need replacing. All food equipment was good. Thank you.

Atkinsons Bakery, 210 W. Elm St., standard inspection. Violations/ comments: a dry food container found without a label. Containers holding food that was removed from its original package must be labeled. The owner labeled the container during the inspection. Spider webs found on rack, storage room, sink and main kitchen area. The presence of insects must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by routinely cleaning, inspecting and using pest control devices. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: walls, floor around sink area, storage room floor and outside food equipment, kitchen wall, floor and countertops. Missing ceiling tiles in storage room area. Damaged equipment and equipment no longer being used found in storage room area and service area. The premises must be free of items that are unnecessary to the food establishment. All food temperatures were good. Thank you.

United Dairy Farmers 665, 1710 Columbus Ave., standard inspection. Violations/ comments: refrigerated United Dairy coffee creamer found stored at room temperature. Perishable food needing refrigeration must be held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens. The creamers were discarded during the inspection. Soil accumulation found in following areas: sales floor shelves, walk-in freezer floor, storage room floor and walls, walk-in cooler floor, fan guards, shelves, sales floor at food stations, warewashing and mop sink area. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation and the facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean.

May 5

True North #757, 12320 US 35 N.W., Jeffersonville, standard inspection. Violations/ comments: the coffee station dump sink has a leak. Equipment must be maintained in good repair. Soil accumulation on salesfloor shelves, and inside the condiment holders. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Hot water not available in handwashing sinks. Handwashing sinks must be provided with hot water of a specified temperature. All food temperatures were good. Thank you.