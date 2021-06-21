SFMNP to deliver produce boxes this summer

The Community Action Commission (CAC) of Fayette County will continue to assist the public with the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP).

According to information online, SFMNP allows low-income seniors in central Ohio to obtain produce from local farmers.

Due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the CAC will be delivering $50 produce boxes to eligible SFMNP participants accepted into the program throughout this summer. The produce boxes are in place of the customary $50 worth of coupons that are eligible for use at area farmer’s markets and roadside stands.

A recent press release from CAC of Fayette County explained that LifeCare Alliance administers the SFMNP on behalf of the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA). This program is funded by the USDA, with additional support from the Franklin County Office on Aging and Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging.

Currently those who are 60 years and older and have an annual household income that is 185 percent of the poverty level or less are eligible for the program. Applications are available at the front desk of CAC of Fayette County (1400 County Highway 22 in Washington Court House) or on the web at: https://www.lifecarealliance.org/programs/meals-on-wheels/farmers-market/

Applications will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. As applications are received, they will be dated and time-stamped. Once LifeCare Alliance has reached their limit of applications for produce boxes available, a waiting list will be initiated. Due to volume, applicants are discouraged from calling regarding the status of his/her application. If someone will be receiving a produce box, they will be contacted with details on the delivery of a box.

Hard copy applications will be accepted by mail or by fax after April 1. After April 1, applications may be faxed to 614-278-3143 or mailed to LifeCare Alliance (Attention: SFMNP, 670 Harmon Ave., Columbus, OH 43223). Applications may not be hand-delivered to LifeCare Alliance.

Electronic applications will be accepted via the LifeCare Alliance website after April 1 as well. The LifeCare Alliance website will have a form to fill out that applicants can submit, and this information will come to the program electronically.

Finally, a few details are available at lifecarealliance.org on the program.

According to the website, produce will be delivered to LifeCare Alliance for assembly July through September. Produce boxes will be delivered on a first come, first serve basis and funding is available to deliver produce boxes to approximately 5,500 central Ohioans.

Additionally, staff and volunteers will prepare individual boxes of $50 worth of items provided by the participating farmers and will deliver the produce boxes directly to eligible participants accepted into the program. Participants accepted into the program will be called and/or emailed the week of their delivery with a specific delivery date.

The information in this article was provided by Community Action Commission of Fayette County and lifecarealliance.org.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 463-9684 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

