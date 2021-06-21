McDonald’s holds ‘Community Day’

A tradition continued recently as the Epifano’s McDonald’s of Fayette County & Jamestown aired a special Community Day remote from their Jeffersonville restaurant, featuring seven different organizations that serve Fayette and surrounding counties.
Included on the program along with their representatives:
– Big Blue Bus- Washington Court House City Schools – Trevor Patton
– Washington Court House Little League Association – Quentin Matson
– Fayette County YMCA – Tasha Nicui
– Jeffersonville Baseball Association – Ryan and Beth Ann LeBeau
Nick Epifano, owner-operator of the local area McDonald’s Restaurants, made a special presentation to three other organizations with a $1,000 check to each.
Those were:
– Fayette Regional Humane Society – Dr. Lee Schrader
– LIFE Pregnancy Center – Shawn Lachatt and Rebecca Elrich
– Miami Trace Youth Football Program – Brian White
The remote segments are still available to view “On Demand” on the McDonald’s Fayette Co Ohio Facebook page for more information.