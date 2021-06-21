McDonald’s holds ‘Community Day’

A tradition continued recently as the Epifano’s McDonald’s of Fayette County & Jamestown aired a special Community Day remote from their Jeffersonville restaurant, featuring seven different organizations that serve Fayette and surrounding counties.

Included on the program along with their representatives:

– Big Blue Bus- Washington Court House City Schools – Trevor Patton

– Washington Court House Little League Association – Quentin Matson

– Fayette County YMCA – Tasha Nicui

– Jeffersonville Baseball Association – Ryan and Beth Ann LeBeau

Nick Epifano, owner-operator of the local area McDonald’s Restaurants, made a special presentation to three other organizations with a $1,000 check to each.

Those were:

– Fayette Regional Humane Society – Dr. Lee Schrader

– LIFE Pregnancy Center – Shawn Lachatt and Rebecca Elrich

– Miami Trace Youth Football Program – Brian White

The remote segments are still available to view “On Demand” on the McDonald’s Fayette Co Ohio Facebook page for more information.

Nick Epifano, owner-operator of the local area McDonald’s Restaurants, recently made a special presentation to three local organizations with a $1,000 check to each. Epifano is pictured with Shawn Lachat and Rebecca Elrich from the LIFE Pregnancy Center. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_image1.jpeg Nick Epifano, owner-operator of the local area McDonald’s Restaurants, recently made a special presentation to three local organizations with a $1,000 check to each. Epifano is pictured with Shawn Lachat and Rebecca Elrich from the LIFE Pregnancy Center. Courtesy photos Nick Epifano and Brian White from the Miami Trace Youth Football Program. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_image2.jpeg Nick Epifano and Brian White from the Miami Trace Youth Football Program. Courtesy photos Nick Epifano and Lee Schrader of the Fayette County Regional Humane Society. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_image0.jpeg Nick Epifano and Lee Schrader of the Fayette County Regional Humane Society. Courtesy photos

Epifano donates to three local organizations