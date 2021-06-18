Thompson to compete in national rodeo

Kaylynn Thompson, a Leesburg resident and Miami Trace Middle School student, has earned a position in the National Junior High School Rodeo finals.

Thompson will be attending the National Junior High School Rodeo finals in Des Moines, Iowa from June 20-26. Thompson qualified in three of the events she competes in for the Ohio High School Rodeo team.

She has worked hard this past season to get this opportunity as only the top four contestants in each event get the opportunity to represent Ohio at the National Finals. She was light rifle champion and was ribbon roping champion with her teammate Matt East.

Thompson also finished reserve champion in the goat tying event.

Featuring roughly 1,200 contestants from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico, the NJHFR contestants will be vying for more than $200,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named a national Junior High Finals Rodeo World Champion.

To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 — based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds — to advance to Saturday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.

The Saturday championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the “Cinch High School Rodeo Tour” telecast series on RFD-TV. Live broadcasts of all NJHFR performances will air on www.RidePass.com. Performance times are 7 p.m. on June 20, and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day thereafter.

Along with great rodeo competition and the chance to meet new friends from around the world, NJHFR contestants have the opportunity to enjoy shooting sports, volleyball, contestant dances, family-oriented activities, church services sponsored by Golden Spur Ministries, and shopping at the NJHFR trade-show, as well as visiting area attractions as Des Moines hosts the NJHFR this year.

As previously reported, another local student — Fayette Christian School seventh grader Clay Wines — also earned a position on the Ohio State/Provincial National Junior High rodeo team.

To follow your local favorites at the NJHFR, visit www.NHSRA.com/juniorhighfinals daily for complete results. For ticket information and reservations, visit www.iowastatefairgrounds.org.

“We are very proud and would like to wish her and all of the contestants good luck and safe travels,”explained Thompson’s family via email.

Kaylynn Thompson, a Leesburg resident and Miami Trace Middle School student, will be competing in the National Junior High School Rodeo finals.