WCH man indicted for sex crimes

A 21-year-old Washington Court House man has been indicted by a grand jury on two felony charges for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old girl.

Dwayne E. Fox, Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Fayette County Common Pleas Court on two counts of fourth-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the grand jury indictment, Fox, Jr. allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with the two girls on Aug. 1, 2020. It alleges that he knew the girls were 13 years of age or older, but less than 16 years of age.

The sexual conduct reportedly occurred at Christman Park within the City of Washington Court House. The Washington Police Department is investigating the incident.

An unnamed individual has also been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury in this incident, but has not yet been served, according to Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade. The individual’s name will be released once he has been served.

Following his indictment, Fox, Jr. was arrested June 10 and was incarcerated at the Fayette County Jail. The bond was set at $6,000. On Tuesday, Fox, Jr. was released on an “own recognizance” bond. The condition of the recognizance is that Fox, Jr. personally appear for his arraignment Monday in Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m.

Dwayne E. Fox, Jr. charged with unlawful sexual conduct with minors