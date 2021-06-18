County approves resolutions to purchase vehicles for FCSO

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, four resolutions were signed—two of which allow the purchase of vehicles for use by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The first vehicle is a 2021 Ford Police Utility, four-door police special vehicle from Larkin Greenewood Ford, located in Indiana. The amount of the vehicle is $148,023.

The second vehicle is a 2022 Ford F350 from Middletown Ford, located in Middleton. The amount of the vehicle is $35,324. The cost of the vehicle will be paid from the Police Rotary Fund.

The third resolution allows Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe to purchase a 2021 JCB Backhoe for $126,260. The purchase will be from JCB Company Wrench via a Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing agreement ID.

The last resolution approves a participation agreement between the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services, the County Commissioners Association of Ohio Service Corporation and Ohio CSEA Director’s Association to provide location services for non-custodial parents through public records data to be performed by the West Publishing corporation. The agreement is effective from June 1 of this year through May 31 of 2023.

Reappointed to the RPHF Joint Solid Waste Management District Policy Committee for two-year terms ending April 21 of 2023 were: Brian Longberry—representing the Industrial Waste Generators within Fayette County, Steve Luebbe—representing the general interests of the Public of Fayette County, Sue Smith—representing the general interests of the Citizens of Fayette County, and Judi Mannion—at large member representing the District.

A Subsidy Grant Agreement was entered into with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. The grant is for $137,816 covering from July 1 of this year through June 30 of 2023. The purpose of the grant program is to assist local governments in community-based correction program services designed to reduce or divert the number of people detained in/committed to state penal institutions and local corrections agencies.

Bids were received for two different projects.

For the Fayette County Guardrail Upgrade Project, there were two bids received. Both bids were rejected as they were greater than 10% over the engineer’s estimate. The project will be rebid.

Those estimates were: $379,245 from Lake Erie Construction Co. and $385,466.90 from M.P. Dory.

For the Fayette County Township Paving Program, two bids were received. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $511,544.

The first bid was from Cox Paving, LLC in the amount of $418,536. The second bid was from Fillmore Construction in the amount of $484,741.22. The bid from Cox Paving was accepted.

