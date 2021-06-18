Jeffersonville pool opening goes swimmingly

After being able to secure enough lifeguards, the Jeffersonville pool opened for the season on Wednesday, June 9. So far, the season has been a busy success.

“It has been awesome since the pool has opened,” said Michelle Gray, co-manager of the pool. “Our opening day—it was rainy and nasty but, you know what, we still had like 20 swimmers even with it rainy. They still came.”

Gray is a local to Jeffersonville and is a bus driver, so she explained she knows most of the kids in Jeffersonville who come to the pool. Gray, along with Amy Downing, are the managers for the pool this season.

Gray explained there has been a mixture of kids and families coming to the pool, which is located at 42 Colonial Drive in Jeffersonville.

“We’ve had people coming from Jamestown. We’ve had people from Sabina. I mean—a little bit of everywhere. It’s been good,” she said.

Concessions are up and running and, the pool was so busy this past weekend, they ran out of food on Monday.

“All we had left were hot dogs. We had anticipated (a lot) of people coming to begin with, but so many more people showed up than what we had thought,” said Gray.

From now on, Gray explained they will have to plan for the extra visitors, especially on the weekends. One new food item they added to the concessions this year is funnel cake.

“They are a hot seller,” said Gray. “They are good.”

The pool is open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

The daily entry fee will be $5 per person. An individual season pass is $100. A family season pass for four individuals is $150 with a $10 fee for each person past the four members—those using a family pass must reside in the same household. Full concessions are being offered. Cash or check only.

While the pool can be booked for parties, the schedule has been filling up fast. Those who want to book the pool for a party should call as soon as they can to get a date set. Parties are typically from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. or 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The cost to book the pool for two hours for under 100 guests is $150. For three hours, it’s $200. For 100-150 guests, it is $50 extra. To have the concession stand open during the party, it will cost $30 extra.

To book the pool, call the village office at 740-426-8881 or the pool at 740-426-9196, according to Gray.

“Nothing was open last year. There was nothing for these kids to do, and I’ve heard so many people come through the door and say like, ‘I’m so glad you guys are open,’” explained Gray. “I’m glad we’re open too.”

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-463-1225.

Pictured is Jeslin Ruth on the new high dive. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_pool-1-.jpg Pictured is Jeslin Ruth on the new high dive. Courtesy photos One of the season’s lifeguards is Olivia Wolffe. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_pool-3-.jpg One of the season’s lifeguards is Olivia Wolffe. Courtesy photos Mary Gray, a retiree from Fayette County Memorial Hospital, faced her fear of the water as her grandkids wanted time with her in the pool. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_pool-4-.jpg Mary Gray, a retiree from Fayette County Memorial Hospital, faced her fear of the water as her grandkids wanted time with her in the pool. Courtesy photos Atlis Ison enjoyed time at the Jeffersonville pool recently. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_pool-2-.jpg Atlis Ison enjoyed time at the Jeffersonville pool recently. Courtesy photos