Carnegie hosts Columbus Zoo at YMCA

The Carnegie Public Library hosted staff and animals from the Columbus Zoo at the Fayette County Family YMCA on Tuesday.

According to Fayette County Family YMCA CEO Doug Saunders, over 225 people, including YMCA day camp participants, enjoyed seeing and learning about a variety of animals.

Additionally, Saunders said that the library and YMCA are inviting the public to join them for one of two shows as the Newport Aquarium visits the YMCA for shows at 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Monday, July 12 at the YMCA. Each show is limited to the first 125 people, and there is no charge to attend.

As previously reported, YMCA Day Camp is open to kids who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade. The Step Up To Quality 3-Star rated program is licensed through the State of Ohio, and children are provided lunch, breakfast, and an afternoon snack. The YMCA is also accepting registrations for infants through preschoolers at the 5-Star rated YMCA Kid’s World of Learning at Sugar Creek.

For further information on all YMCA programs call 740-335-0477 or go to faycoymca.org.

The Carnegie Public Library hosted staff and animals from the Columbus Zoo at the Fayette County Family YMCA with over 225 people, including YMCA day camp participants. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_IMG_20210615_132602722.jpg The Carnegie Public Library hosted staff and animals from the Columbus Zoo at the Fayette County Family YMCA with over 225 people, including YMCA day camp participants. Courtesy photo