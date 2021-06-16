All-N-One serves community through donations

All-N-One 4-H Club collected and donated old cell phones to the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Division, pop can tabs to Ronald McDonald House, old eye glasses to the Good Hope Lions Club and books bags/socks to the Fayette County Children Services. Participating members were: (L to R on horses) Caitlyn Ford, Molly Payton (co-community service officer), Rachel Brown and Taylor Payton (co-community service officer). Front row (L to R): Logan Payton, Madison Johnson, Calvin Reed, Taylor Matthews, Megan Reed and Nathan Reed.

