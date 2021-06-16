Bissler hired as MTHS band teacher

On Monday, the Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education welcomed a new band teacher for the high school and said goodbye to the long-time food service director.

The board approved the hiring of Paul Bissler, a new high school band teacher, by unanimous vote.

“We are excited to introduce Mr. Paul Bissler,” Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser said. “He is coming to us with a couple years of experience and our high school staff completed the interviewing process, Mr. Enochs (assistant superintendent) has completed all of the necessary paperwork.”

Miami Trace High School Principal Bryan Sheets took a moment to explain a bit of Bissler’s background to the board. He said that he comes from St. Paris where he attended Graham High School before moving onto and graduating from Ohio University.

“He is highly recommended and we are excited to have him join our team and are looking forward to great things,” Sheets said.

According to the district, Bissler will replace Ken Hoffman who served as the high school band director for about six years and recently took a job as the middle school band director at the Upper Sandusky Middle School.

Following his approval, all board members welcomed Bissler to the district and each member told him they were looking forward to seeing how he gets along at the high school. Additionally, Bissler was approved as marching band director and instrumental music director following his hiring.

Also on Monday, long-time Miami Trace Food Service Director Gary Campbell provided his final update during the board meeting. According to Campbell, the district has gone three years without an assessment from the wellness committee and he said that the Ohio Department of Education has given the district another year to complete the assessment. This assessment must be completed so that Deanna Park — the new food service director set to take over after Campbell’s retirement at the end of this month — can have it for her annual review.

Campbell then took time to thank the board for its continued support since he started in 2010.

“I want to thank you board members, your support has been really great,” Campbell said. “As you all know I am pretty proud of this food service team. They have been good and you all have been very supportive. The same way with my fellow administrators like Mrs. (Debbie) Black, Mrs. Pittser, Mr. (Rob) Enochs and this guy (pointing at Miami Trace Business Manager Bill Franke) has been one great boss. I earned these white hairs. Let me tell you there were days where I came in and (Franke) said to me ‘Calm down,’ but he has been a great boss and I have been really pleased to work here. I am sure that Ms. Park is going to continue and even make it better. We talked today a bit and were giving ideas on how we can improve the meal consumption for next year, so she is going to take the ball and roll with it.”

Park then took over, thanked Campbell for his knowledge and support, and discussed with the board a price increase on meals that was needed before COVID-19 hit last year, but was pushed off due to the virus. She explained that the price increases are 10 cents across the board for student meals, but adult meals will increase by 25 cents for lunches and 45 cents for breakfasts. Campbell and Park both explained this change is really something that should have happened sooner to keep them in line with the rest of the state.

Following the discussion, the board approved the price changes. Student breakfast will now cost $1.50, student lunches for kindergarten through fifth grade are now $2.70 and student lunches for sixth through 12th grade will now cost $2.95. Adult breakfasts will be $2.30 and adult lunches will be $3.90.

Following the food service report, Franke thanked Campbell for his service to the district. He explained that back when he was hired, he was fairly well known at Miami Trace, but with no background in food service at a school district it was a bit of a risk. That chance for a risk, Franke pointed out, practically melted away though as he finally got to talk to him about his experience and knew Campbell would be a good fit for the spot.

“I knew after sitting down and talking shop with him, Gary had the people skills and management skills to make the program successful and he certainly has done that,” Franke said. “We wish him and his family well. He has a lot of plans, but we just want to thank him for his wonderful service to the district. And Deanna, good luck, you’ll do fine.”

At the end of the meeting, each board member also shared their appreciation of Campbell for helping to keep the food service budget clean and working as hard as he has to provide quality food to the students and staff of Miami Trace.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more coverage of the Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education.

On Monday, the Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education approved the hiring of Paul Bissler, a new high school band teacher, by unanimous vote. Pictured (L to R): Miami Trace Board of Education member Mike Henry, Miami Trace Board of Education President Dave Miller, Miami Trace Board of Education Vice President Rob Dawson, Bissler, Miami Trace Board of Education member Charlie Andrews and Miami Trace Board of Education member Bruce Kirkpatrick.

Longtime food service director recognized by board