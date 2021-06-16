G3 showing ‘The Sandlot’ Saturday in Greenfield

Grow Greater Greenfield (G3) will host a community movie night on Saturday at Mitchell Park, where the organization will show “The Sandlot.”

G3 member Merleen VanDyke said the movie will be watched through an inflatable screen that will be put up in the area closest to the concession stand at the park. Admission to the movie is free, but that the concession stand will be open with items like popcorn, water and snacks for sale.

The movie would start at dark, which VanDyke said will be around 9:30 p.m. She stressed the organization might show a cartoon or something for the first half-hour to allow people to show up and find a spot.

VanDyke said G3 “pondered on different baseball-themed movies and then we decided to show one for the kids because a couple of them, we weren’t sure little kids would really enjoy them.”

She stressed that those attend the movie should bring lawn chairs and blankets because the organization will not have bleachers due to the movie being shown closer to the concession stand.

She said the event’s three sponsors, Home Run Insurance Services, Quality Paving and Quality Accounting and Taxes, are helping set it up, providing the screen and the trailer to set the screen on. She also said the organization’s sponsors are important because G3 needed to pay a $350 licensing fee to allow it to be able to show “The Sandlot” to the public.

VanDyke said G3 has not done an outdoor movie before, which is why the organization will be setting the event up Friday for a trial run to make sure everything works and is ready for Saturday.

“There has been a group of people volunteering to revitalize Mitchell ballpark in Greenfield and they’ve done a lot of work, so for our June event we decided to have something out there to encourage people to come out and see the park as well and to see all of the improvements that have been made this year and that we plan on making a small donation to their fund after the event,” she said.

She said G3 is hoping to have 150 to 200 people show up, but how many will turn out is unknown because this is the first time the organization has held this type of event. She said if the event goes well, G3 hopes to show another movie in the future.

