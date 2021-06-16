Local student to compete in national rodeo

Clay Wines, a seventh grade student at Fayette Christian School, has earned a position on the Ohio State/Provincial National Junior High rodeo team.

Wines will be traveling with fellow teammates to Des Moines, Iowa later this week. From June 20 through June 26, Wines will compete at the 16th-annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR) in the ribbon roping, breakaway and chute dogging competitions.

Featuring roughly 1,200 contestants from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico, the NJHFR contestants will also be vying for more than $200,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named a national Junior High Finals Rodeo World Champion.

To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 — based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds — to advance to Saturday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.

New this year is a $100,000 added money, optional jackpot, available to everyone at finals who cares to enter.

The Saturday championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the “Cinch High School Rodeo Tour” telecast series on RFD-TV. Live broadcasts of all NJHFR performances will air on www.RidePass.com. Performance times are 7 p.m. on June 20, and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day thereafter.

Along with great rodeo competition and the chance to meet new friends from around the world, NJHFR contestants have the opportunity to enjoy shooting sports, volleyball, contestant dances, family-oriented activities, church services sponsored by Golden Spur Ministries, and shopping at the NJHFR trade-show, as well as visiting area attractions as Des Moines hosts the NJHFR this year.

To follow your local favorites at the NJHFR, visit www.NHSRA.com/juniorhighfinals daily for complete results. For ticket information and reservations, visit www.iowastatefairgrounds.org.

Clay Wines https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_thumbnail_Bentley-6.jpg Clay Wines Courtesy photo