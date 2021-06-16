Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Massimo G. Nieman, Galena, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sydney C. Schoemer, Columbus, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Caleb J. Myers, Stow, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brian A. Wilson, 879 Potomac Circle, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Harold M. Mason, South Solon, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Douglas A. Pershing, London, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mark Payton, Jeffersonville, Ohio, tinted windows, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Andrew J. Colbert-Garr, Columbus, Ohio, OVI/breath/low, case dismissed per agreement.

Andrew J. Colbert-Garr, Columbus, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $450, court costs $180, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offense for 5 years. 72-hour residential treatment program in lieu of jail by October 1, 2021, operator’s license suspended for 1 year beginning March 21, 2021, limited driving rights effective April 21, 2021, terminate administrative license suspension.

Andrew J. Colbert-Garr, Columbus, Ohio, driving under suspension, financial responsibility act, case dismissed per agreement.

Katrina D. Gaines, Rochester, New York, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Noah P. Davis, Greene, New York, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs 4130, case was waived by defendant.

Patrick D. Kreglow, Milan, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lia M. Smith, Columbus, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Isaon P. Dodson, Columbus, Ohio, 100/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Corey Pritt, Chillicothe, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $29, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Georgia L. Scienze, Dover, Arkansas, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Caitlyn Kier, Mount Sterling, Kentucky, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Danielle L. Nicolini, Fairport, New York, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jack Denny, New Albany, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Matthew J. Bauer, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Diamond Reese, Hamilton, Ohio, financial responsibility act/suspension, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Diamond Reese, Hamilton, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.