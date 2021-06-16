Wednesday Market vendor lineup

A fabulous food truck, seasonal local produce, wonderful baked goods, and fine handmade baby essentials and crafts will be at the Wednesday afternoon Fayette County Farmers Market.

The Farmer and the Dill headline the vendor lineup this week. The food truck hours are planned to be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The venue, located in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H., runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is without any Market-sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market.

The vendors stating they plan on attending today (others may come as well) and the items they expect to bring include:

Dill Family Farms (Andy and Paula Dill): strawberries (perhaps the last of the Spring berries) and local honey.

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): Sugar snap peas, beets, onions and lettuce. Vegetable plants and strawberry jam, homemade bread, butter rolls, and cinnamon buns.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Hand poured wax melts in over 60 scents, handmade resin and clay earrings, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers. Handmade baby essentials including crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths and crinkle toys, bows and silicone bead and wood teether.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce and Marlene Chilcote): Local honey, chocolate Texas sheet cake, white sheet cake, hickory nut cake, and sweet cream cake (makes great strawberry short cake). Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter and iced sugar cookies.

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): Peanut butter fudge, pineapple upside down cake, pineapple banana bread, other baked goods, catnip toys and beds, dog sweaters, goose dresses, other craft jewelry, plants.

A food truck will be available from 4-8 p.m. at this week’s Wednesday Farmers Market. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_foodTruckFM.jpg A food truck will be available from 4-8 p.m. at this week’s Wednesday Farmers Market. Courtesy photo