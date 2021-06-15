Dragin’ Angels gift several scholarships

Jim Valentine’s Memorial Car Show was held at the Fayette County Fairgrounds on Sunday, June 13 and included awarding local graduating seniors with scholarships.

The Car Show was held by the Dragin’ Angels. The club is centered on community programs and awarding scholarships to graduating seniors.

This year, the scholarships were awarded to Hayden Brown, Macy Miller, Garren Walker, Taylor Moore, Ethan Steele and Cherokee Lifino.

On top of awarding scholarships, the club donates Thanksgiving dinners to those in need, makes sure children at the shelter have a nice Christmas, donates to the Shriner’s Burn Center and Hospice of Fayette County.

After last year, the club is anxious to participate in community events and appreciates the people who sponsor the club. The community is always invited to come and see all the different old cars, trucks and vehicles.

Several scholarships were gifted to graduating local seniors by the Dragin’ Angels. Pictured (back): Hayden Brown, (left-to-right, front): Macy Miller, Garren Walker, President Jim Moore, Vice President Leonard Wheatcraft, and Taylor Moore. Not pictured: Ethan Steele and Cherokee Lifino. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_dragin-angels.jpg Several scholarships were gifted to graduating local seniors by the Dragin’ Angels. Pictured (back): Hayden Brown, (left-to-right, front): Macy Miller, Garren Walker, President Jim Moore, Vice President Leonard Wheatcraft, and Taylor Moore. Not pictured: Ethan Steele and Cherokee Lifino. Courtesy photo