County Museum now fully open for tours

Members of the Fayette County Historical Society have decided to fully reopen the Fayette County Museum — also known as The Morris Sharp House — for weekend tours.

The decision was made after “careful consideration and discussion” during the society’s June monthly meeting, according to Beth McCane, a member of the board of trustees.

“If you have been vaccinated, no mask will be required—however, we do ask that you wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated,” explained McCane via email. “We will continue to have a sanitation station, and masks will be available if needed.”

Opening weekend for the Museum was April 3 and 4 but was limited to tours by appointment-only on Saturdays and by first-come, first-serve to single-family units on Sundays. The purpose of the limitations was to follow COVID-19 guidelines, help with social distancing, and to give time to sanitize between tours.

Now, as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted by Governor Mike DeWine, regular tours will be given on both Saturdays and Sundays between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. with no appointments required. The entire Sharp House will be open for the tours.

The Fayette County Museum is located at 517 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House. Admission to the museum is free, although donations are always welcome.

The Museum did not open for the 2020 season during the pandemic. The Fayette County Historical Society took advantage of the museum being closed to have remodeling and painting done to the structure.

Plans are currently being worked on for events to be held this season.

“The historical society is continuing to move forward with community events and will continue to update as the events are scheduled,” wrote McCane.

For additional information and updates, follow the historical society Facebook page, “Fayette County Ohio Historical Society,” and website, www.fayette-co-oh.com/history/museum.php.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

