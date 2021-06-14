Four compete for 2021 fair queen

The 2021 Fayette County Fair Queen will be selected from a field of four candidates: Abigail Mick, Garren Walker, Katrina Koski and Taylor Moore.

Each candidate will participate in the annual Queen’s Tea, which will be held Thursday, June 24 at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds. The new queen will be introduced at the junior fair opening ceremonies on Sunday, July 18.

The 142nd Fayette County Fair will run from July 19-23.

Abigail Mick, a 2021 Miami Trace graduate, is the daughter of Travis and Amy Mick. She is a member of the Blue Ribbon Champs 4-H club where she has held the offices of president, vice president, secretary, safety officer and health officer.

Mick has participated in various 4-H activities, including market goats, breeding goats, market lambs, breeding sheep, market rabbits, breeding rabbits, market turkeys, cake decorating, and Guys and Gals Lead. She’s served as a junior superintendent and a Cloverbud Camp counselor. She served on the Queen’s Court as the 2018 Lamb and Wool Queen and the 2020 Goat Ambassador.

“I currently serve as a small animal representative for the Jr. Fair Board and I’m excited to once again work with youth as a 4-H Camp Counselor this summer,” said Mick. “On top of being a 4-H member, I have also been an active member in the Miami Trace FFA organization where I participated in events such as adopt-a-highway trash pickup, staff appreciation events, fruit sale, and the Paint the Town Pink walk. While being an active 4-H and FFA member, I have also worked at Kroger since June of 2017 averaging about 20 hours per week over the past year.”

After graduation, Mick plans to pursue a degree in occupational therapy or counseling at Shawnee State University.

Garren Lyn Walker, a senior at Washington High School, is the daughter of Gina (Brandon) Marine and Shawn (Leigh) Walker and is the sister to four siblings. She is a seven-year member of Fayette County 4-H and has been a 4-H camp counselor for four years.

She currently serves as a junior fair board member, representing the swine department. Walker has held various officer positions within her 4-H clubs over the years. She is a five-year inductee into the Academy of Scholars, an honor roll student, and she attended college as a high school student through the college credit plus program.

Walker is a four-year high school marching and concert/symphonic band member and has participated in high school sports, including swim, cross country and basketball. She attends Southside Church of Christ and The Gathering Place.

She will be attending Sinclair College in Dayton in the fall to become a dental hygienist.

“I have chosen this career path because I want people to feel good about themselves and to learn self love,” said Walker. “I feel like that is the key to happiness. I am an avid 4-H enthusiast and am beyond blessed to be considered for the 2021 Fayette County Fair Queen.”

Katrina Koski will be graduating from Acellus Academy online school, taking a gap year, then applying to the Ohio State University in the fall of 2022 for a bachelor’s degree in psychology and double minoring in disability studies and human and animal interactions. This is Koski’s ninth year in 4-H and she is currently a member of two 4-H clubs: Charm-N-Farm and Perfect Paws.

Throughout her nine years, Koski has taken a variety of projects, including but not limited to dogs, pet rabbits, alpacas, health, nutrition and art. She is currently serving as the president of Perfect Paws 4-H club and is the secretary of Charm-N-Farm 4-H club. In the past, she has also served as the health officer, safety officer, news reporter and community service officer between the two clubs.

Koski is currently serving as a member of the Jr. Fair Board as well as a 4-H camp counselor.

“I have been training dogs since I was 12-years-old, when I started showing my now 13-year-old beagle mix at the county fair,” said Koski. “I have shown dogs in quite a few different classes such as: showmanship, obedience, rally, canine freestyle and agility. And now I am now training my own service dog to help me with my disability. Despite being only 19-years-old, I have a progressive connective tissue disorder and I am legally considered disabled. I have a great Dane service dog named ‘Phoenix’ who helps me in my day-to-day life.”

Taylor Moore, a 2021 graduate of Miami Trace High School, is the daughter of Tim and Lori (Turner) Moore. She will be pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree from the University of Findlay in the fall. In high school, she was involved in cheerleading, tennis, varsity girls golf, FFA, dairy judging team, food science team, vet science team, National Honors Society, ballet, tap, praise team and a competitive cheer team.

Moore has been actively involved in 4-H since Cloverbuds for a total of 13 years. She was the 2020 Dairy Princess and is a four-year Junior Fair Board member. She was a past member of the Pigs-n-Things 4-H club and is currently a member and the president of the Rough Riders 4-H club.

Moore was a four-year member of FFA where she earned leadership awards, scholar awards and was chosen as one of the top 10 FFA members this past school year. In 2021, she was number one in strawberry sales.

She has participated in various projects during her 13-year membership: swine, horses, market beef, dairy steers, dairy feeders, ducks, breeding goats, market goats, scrapbooking, cooking and attended 4-H camp.

“4-H and FFA have truly shaped me into the person I am today because of the responsibility, leadership and service,” said Moore. “I look forward to the opportunity to run for the 2021 Fayette County Fair Queen and being part of one of the most popular community events in Fayette County.”

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Abigail Mick https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_Abigail-Mick-Pic.jpg Abigail Mick Courtesy photos Garren Walker https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_Garren-Walker-Pic.jpeg Garren Walker Courtesy photos Katrina Koski https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_Katrina-Koski-Pic.jpg Katrina Koski Courtesy photos Taylor Moore https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_Taylor-Moore-Pic.jpg Taylor Moore Courtesy photos

Annual Queen’s Tea set for June 24 at Mahan Building