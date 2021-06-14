Miami Trace partners with FinalForms

The Miami Trace Local School District recently announced it is partnering with a new online student information platform called FinalForms. All current students are required to be re-registered through FinalForms for the 2021-2022 school year.

“We will no longer be using Infosnap. Finalforms will allow you to complete, sign and submit all back-to-school forms as well as athletic participation forms. We are asking that all parents of students use FinalForms for both school re-registration and athletic form submissions and signoffs,” explained a press release from the district.

An account confirmation email should be received from FinalForms. Within it will be a link and steps to log in and access the proper student(s) account.

If an email is not received, Miami Trace Assistant Superintendent Rob Enochs said to contact the central office at 740-335-3010.

If a parent/guardian does not have access to internet or a computer, they can contact the central office as well.

“We will arrange a time and place for you to come in and complete the re-registration process,”wrote Enochs via email.

For questions, please reference the Parent Playbook found on the Miami Trace website or contact the central office at 740-335-3010.

“FinalForms saves data from season-to-season and year-to-year, meaning that you will never need to enter the same information twice,” wrote Enochs. “FinalForms also pre-populates information wherever possible for each of your students—saving you time. You may review your data at any time to verify it is current. You will be required to sign your forms once per year and after any update.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

All current students must be re-registered