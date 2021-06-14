United Way announces Penny Pal winners

United Way of Fayette County President Debbie Bryant announced the winners of the 2021 Penny Pal campaign on Monday with over $9,000 raised by the students.

“The 2021 Penny Pal campaign was a huge success in Fayette County this year, raising close to $9,800,” Bryant wrote in a press release this week. “Belle Aire (Intermediate), Cherry Hill (Primary) and Miami Trace Elementary School all participated in this year’s campaign.”

According to the press release, YUSA once again sponsored this year’s event by helping to pay for supplies and prize money to the first and second place classes in each district.

First place in the Washington Court House City School district was Ms. Warner’s fifth grade class with a whopping total of $860.54. Second place went to Ms. Anderson’s fifth grade class with a total of $648.69. According to Bryant, Washington Court House City Schools raised a total of $5,125.32.

First place at Miami Trace Elementary School went to Ms. Sollar’s second grade class with a total of $648.87 and second place went to Ms. Wolfe’s second grade class with a total of $291.91.

“The competition was close and the kids really took ownership of raising money and why they were raising money,” Bryant wrote in the press release. “YUSA also donates a partial match to the campaign bringing our total to just over $12,000. A huge shout out to Merchants National Bank for helping us to count change and a special thank you to all who donated during the two-week event. You help make a difference in the lives of Fayette County residents.”

The information in this article was provided by United Way of Fayette County President Debbie Bryant.

