VFW Riders event experiences great turnout

The VFW Riders Post 3762 fifth-annual “Never Say No to Veterans Poker Run/Custom Harley Giveaway” was successful with a great turnout, according to president David Carson.

The Ride started and ended at VFW Post 3762, located at 335 Veteran’s Way in Washington Court House. There were 101 bikes in the ride, according to Carson.

Tickets for the event included the ride, food, entertainment and a raffle.

The first place prize was a custom motorcycle — a Harley Sportster — which was won by Josh Mettler.

The second place prize for the drawing was $300 and was won by John Rose.

The third place prize in the drawing was $100 and was won by “Wild” Nellie.

“That (name) was what she put on her ticket,” laughed Carson.

There was also a custom-made, three-string guitar that was auctioned off for $350. The guitar was donated by Jess Wood from New Holland. The guitar was made by a contact of Wood and was the 25th guitar that has been made, according to Carson.

Non-ticket holders were able to take part in the ride, food and entertainment for $5.

Although entertainment was scheduled to be provided by Gravel Switch, a multi-fatality accident in Lexington, Kentucky caused roads to be closed, and Gravel Switch was unable to make it in time for the event, according to Carson.

Instead, one of the individuals participating in the ride, Aaron Buckley, was able to get his band together to play for the event. The band is called the Aaron Buckley Band.

“His band came in at the last minute and performed for us and did quite a tremendous job,” said Carson.

Food for the event was provided by Auxiliary members Kevin and Belinda Shoemaker with the most popular food item being potato salad.

“Her potato salad is absolutely fantastic,” said Carson.

Throughout the ride, various law enforcement agencies assisted the riders to make the journey safer and more efficient, including: the Lebanon Division of Police, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and the Xenia Police Division.

Carson explained, “nobody was hurt. Everybody left and came back safely.”

Proceeds from the event will assist with the many activities and services the VFW is involved in or provides.

In other news from VFW, as mowing season continues, Carson wanted to remind the public not to blow or leave grass clippings in the road as it poses a hazard to bikers. Not only can grass clippings in the road cause a crash, but a biker could lose their license following the crash.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

The first place prize for the raffle of the VFW Riders Post 3762 fifth-annual “Never Say No to Veterans Poker Run/Custom Harley Giveaway” was a custom motorcycle — a Harley Sportster — which was won by Josh Mettler. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_VFW-Josh-Mettler.jpg The first place prize for the raffle of the VFW Riders Post 3762 fifth-annual “Never Say No to Veterans Poker Run/Custom Harley Giveaway” was a custom motorcycle — a Harley Sportster — which was won by Josh Mettler. Courtesy photos A donated, custom-made, three-string guitar was auctioned off for $350 during the event. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_received_173927754555865_14493700517751.jpeg A donated, custom-made, three-string guitar was auctioned off for $350 during the event. Courtesy photos