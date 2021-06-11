Aleshire crowned 2021 Swine Queen

Libby Aleshire, daughter of Larry and Missy Aleshire, was recently crowned the 2021 Swine Industry Queen.

The decision was made during the 2021 Fayette County Pork Producers spring banquet. The banquet was held at the Fine Arts Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

The evening consisted of a panel of judges conducting interviews with the candidates for the 2021 Swine Industry Queen and the 2021 Swine Industry Princesses. After deliberation of a field of five queen candidates, the announcement was made that Aleshire would be queen.

Emma Bower, daughter of Jed and Emily Bower, along with Emma Hagler, daughter of Jimmy and Courtney Hagler, were named 2021 Swine Industry Princesses.

Outgoing 2020 Swine Industry Queen Laikyn Hughes crowned each individual.

A delicious pork meal was catered by The Farmer’s Pantry/Amanda Ivey-McCoy to the group in attendance.

The Fayette County Pork Producers also conducted a business meeting during the event.

