Scouts to hold flag retirement ceremony

Fayette County Scouts BSA will hold a flag retirement ceremony this Sunday, June 13.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at the Fayette County Museum. The event is open to the public and occurs the day before the annual U.S. holiday, Flag Day.

This past weekend, scouts sorted cotton flags that can be easily retired from nylon flags. Faded or worn nylon flags are sent to a business in Columbus for appropriate recycling, but worn cotton flags will be retired here.

When the U.S. flag becomes worn, faded or torn, the U.S. Flag Code recommends the flag be retired with the dignity and respect befitting our nation’s flag. The traditional method of retirement is to incinerate the flag. Scouts will conduct a brief ceremony and retire flags.

Scouts BSA includes five active units in Fayette County: three troops including Jeffersonville, Washington C.H., and a girl troop sponsored by the Fayette County Fish and Game Association; as well as two Cub Scouting units, one in Jeffersonville and one in Washington C.H.

Fall recruitment will begin soon for all units.

Scout Todd Thornhill works with Fayette County Scout Commissioner Mark Hoppes during preparation for this weekend’s flag-retirement ceremony at the Fayette County Museum. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_FlagRetirementCloseUp.jpg Scout Todd Thornhill works with Fayette County Scout Commissioner Mark Hoppes during preparation for this weekend’s flag-retirement ceremony at the Fayette County Museum. Courtesy photos Fayette County Scouts and adult leaders on June 5 prepared flags for a retirement ceremony, including this giant Ohio flag. A Flag Retirement Ceremony will be held Sunday, June 13 at 2 p.m. at the Fayette County Museum—the public is invited. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_flagRetirement2.jpg Fayette County Scouts and adult leaders on June 5 prepared flags for a retirement ceremony, including this giant Ohio flag. A Flag Retirement Ceremony will be held Sunday, June 13 at 2 p.m. at the Fayette County Museum—the public is invited. Courtesy photos