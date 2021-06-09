Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Dog)

Crystal Stich, Cline Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, dogs at large, fine $100, court costs $125, fine of $100 and costs of $75 suspended if defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

State of Ohio (Human)

Caleb J. Streitenberger, Greenfield, Ohio, abandoning animals, court costs $ 175, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail suspended, 1 year non reporting probation, condition of probation – no pets. No fine, costs only.

Caleb J. Streitenberger, Greenfield, Ohio, abandoning animals, court costs $170, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail suspended, 1 year non reporting probation, condition of probation – no pets. No fine, costs only.

Village of Jeffersonville

Sarah R. Donahue, Jeffersonville, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $25, court costs $175, defendant fined $25 and court costs within 30 days.

State of Ohio (Wild)

Teri L Ley, Albany, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

State of Ohio

Letrevian T. Moore, Columbus, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Dustin W. Snyder, Jeffersonville, Ohio, physical control, fine $350, court costs $145, upon motion of the State, the charge amended from OVI, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, 30 days jail suspended on the condition of no future similar violations. Operator’s license suspended for 6 months, beginning 2-13-21, limited driving rights if fine and costs paid in full. Terminate administrative license suspension.

Dustin W. Snyder, Jeffersonville, Ohio, driving in marked lane, case ordered dismissed per agreement.

Dustin W. Snyder, Jeffersonville, Ohio, distracted driving, dismissed without costs.

Charles Aden, Canal Winchester, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Andrew Mayer, Loveland, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Terrence E. McCrary, Columbus, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Loquita S. Jones, Rochester, N.Y., 97/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Purisimo B. Batin, Morrow, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christian C. Scott, Cleveland, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.

Crystal L. Hustead, New Holland, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Noah B. Wiseman, 531 Columbus Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, 82/55 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Zachary S. Marquis, Dayton, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Jhane Price, Columbus, Ohio, 105/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Davon L. Kindell, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Brendan R. Flood, Columbus, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christina M. Prokop, Westerville, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aspyn D. Collins, Mason, Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ranata D. Boyd, Columbus, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Justin T. Stich, 1015 Cline Road NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Justin T. Stich, 1015 Cline Road NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of marijuana, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Christian Burton, Wilmington, Ohio, 57/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $150, upon motion of the State of Ohio, speed amended from 70/55, defendant fined $100 and court costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days, no points.

Melody J. Lewis, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $250, court costs $175, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fined $250 and court costs.

Justin E. Griesemer, Pickerington, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Trina M. Childers, Lawrenceburg, Indiana, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Daniel L. Miller, Grove City, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Abigail Polonia, Gahanna, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alyssa A. Dewitt, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.