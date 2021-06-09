Commissioners enter into grant agreement

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, a resolution was signed, a contract was approved and a subgrant agreement was executed.

A resolution was signed that authorizes commissioner Jim Garland, as chairman, to enter into a grant agreement and funding application update between the State of Ohio Department of Youth Services and the Fayette County Board of Commissioners. This agreement would be on behalf of the Fayette County Juvenile Court. The Department of Youth Services will provide allocations for each fiscal year beginning July 1 of this year and ending June 30, 2023.

A contract was approved per the request of Faye Williamson, director of Fayette County Job and Family Services (FCDJFS). The contract was between FCDJFS and New Beginnings Residential Treatment Center, LLC, for the placement and related services for children who are in the care and custody of FCDJFS. The contract term is from May 25 through Dec. 31. Maximum amount payable under the contract is $58,344.

A Subgrant Agreement between FCDJFS, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Ohio Department of Medicaid and the Fayette County Commissioners was executed for State Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023, per the request of Williamson and in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code. The purpose of the agreement is to establish terms and conditions for receipt of funding for July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

