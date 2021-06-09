United Way Golf Outing winners announced

United Way of Fayette County President Debbie Bryant announced the winners this week of the 2021 Annual United Way Golf Outing — held Friday, June 4 at The Greens Golf Club.

“It was an absolutely beautiful day to be on the course,” Bryant wrote in an email this week. “Lunch was catered by The Highland House and the teams enjoyed a shot gun start at noon.”

According to a press release from United Way, this year’s winning team was sponsored by Key Realty (Angela Williams-Gebhardt)/American Eagle Mortgage (Christy Gustin) with members Tom Heath, Tim Williams, Tom Taylor and Tom “Bub” Griffith.

“Longest drive award went to Scott Robinson of Riten Industries and closest to the pin was Hayden Crusie of Adient,” Bryant wrote. “Thanks to the generosity of those who participated, the event raised just over $5,200.”

The money raised by The United Way of Fayette County goes to help fund over 23 health and human service agencies right here in Fayette County as well as The Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

“A big thank you goes out to our event sponsors who helped make the outing a success, Fayette County Travel and Tourism, Vermeer Heartland, Merchants National Bank, Mid Atlantic Storage, Key Realty (Angela Williams-Gebhardt)/American Eagle Mortgage (Christy Gustin) and many more hole sponsors,” Bryant wrote.

Finally, Bryant also recently talked about other events in 2021 which will include the “Annual Stuff the Bus” school supply drive held in July and August.

“Our sixth-annual Scarecrow 5k will take place the morning of September 18 and Festival of the Wreaths will once again take place in November/December,” Bryant wrote via email recently. “Also included this year will be the Farm to Fork dinner on August 28. All proceeds from this event will benefit the local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.”

The information in this article was provided by United Way of Fayette County President Debbie Bryant.

United Way of Fayette County President Debbie Bryant recently announced the winners of the 2021 Annual United Way Golf Outing held on June 4 at The Greens Golf Club. The winning team — sponsored by Key Realty (Angela Williams-Gebhardt)/American Eagle Mortgage (Christy Gustin) — included members (from left to right) Tom Heath, Tom “Bub” Griffith, Tom Taylor and Tim Williams. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_Untitled.jpg United Way of Fayette County President Debbie Bryant recently announced the winners of the 2021 Annual United Way Golf Outing held on June 4 at The Greens Golf Club. The winning team — sponsored by Key Realty (Angela Williams-Gebhardt)/American Eagle Mortgage (Christy Gustin) — included members (from left to right) Tom Heath, Tom “Bub” Griffith, Tom Taylor and Tim Williams. Courtesy photo